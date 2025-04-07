Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

