Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHD opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.