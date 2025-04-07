Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 175,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $90,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. TD Cowen cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

