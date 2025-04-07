Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after acquiring an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,980,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.00. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

