Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

