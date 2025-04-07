Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $293.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

