Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 666,766 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $3,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.