Aviva PLC Has $22.66 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,405 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,554,708.90. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,767 shares of company stock valued at $45,798,184. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $243.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

