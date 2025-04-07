Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.86 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

