1,512 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after buying an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after buying an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 12.3 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $108.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

