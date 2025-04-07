Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $44,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.31.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $275.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

