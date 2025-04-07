Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $44,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at EPAM Systems
In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $275.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.