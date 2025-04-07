Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 463,256 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

CAG opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.