Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Contineum Therapeutics worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 1,248.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter.
Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.
Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
