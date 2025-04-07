SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
XAR opened at $144.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Increases Dividend
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
