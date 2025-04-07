Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

