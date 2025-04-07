Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $16.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

