Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.