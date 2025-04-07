Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $750,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Innoviva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVA

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.