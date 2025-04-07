ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 73,060 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,060 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 351,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Crown by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

