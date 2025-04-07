Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after buying an additional 195,138 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

