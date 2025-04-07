Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

