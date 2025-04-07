Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.03.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.