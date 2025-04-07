Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,244 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $202,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $233.50 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.24.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

