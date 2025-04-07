Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $169.37 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $169,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.89 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

