Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $176,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $287.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.43 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

