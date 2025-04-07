Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $227.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.16 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.