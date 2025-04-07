AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $211,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,654.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,531.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,304.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.