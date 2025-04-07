Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $314.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.24 and its 200 day moving average is $335.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

