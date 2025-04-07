Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

