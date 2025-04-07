Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,857 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $139.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 156,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.