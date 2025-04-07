Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

