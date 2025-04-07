World Investment Advisors Acquires 1,695 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE AON opened at $375.94 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.32 and a 200 day moving average of $373.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.