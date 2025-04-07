Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE AVY opened at $170.30 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $168.77 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.