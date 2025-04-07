Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

