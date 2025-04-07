SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 354,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 388,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 267,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Down 12.1 %

SM opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SM. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SM

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.