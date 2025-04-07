Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golar LNG Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of GLNG opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 0.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
