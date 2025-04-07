Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 76,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

