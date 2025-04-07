Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 3,125 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC raised its position in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $30.44 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Avient’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

