Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

