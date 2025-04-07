Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

IIM opened at $11.85 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

