Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,101,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 77,958 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares during the period. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

