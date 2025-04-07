Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $321.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

