Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
