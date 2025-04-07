Analysts Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

