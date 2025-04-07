Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,272 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

