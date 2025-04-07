Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 622 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

