Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $477.39 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $425.62 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.