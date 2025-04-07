Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $188.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

