KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,904,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,444,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 134,889 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,119,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.