iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

