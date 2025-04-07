Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after buying an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $383.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $375.11 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

